New Year's Eve celebrations & events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - Ring in 2026 with fireworks, live music, festive parties, family-friendly celebrations, and special New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
Fulton County
Atlanta
Atlanta New Year’s Eve fireworks & drone show
Midnight Dec. 31
Downtown/Midtown Atlanta (multiple viewing areas)
A citywide midnight countdown featuring a large-scale drone show and fireworks visible from popular Downtown and Midtown vantage points.
Gucci Mane: "Mask’d & Ice’d"
7-11 p.m. Dec. 31
Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE
Gucci Mane performs with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for a one-night concert experience to close out the year.
NYE Disco Dreams at Your 3rd Spot
7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW
A Studio 54-inspired party with a DJ, disco dancers, social games and a midnight balloon drop.
’80s Prom NYE at Muchacho
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Muchacho, 904 Memorial Drive SE
A nostalgic ’80s-themed party with DJs and a midnight toast; prom attire encouraged.
Crawl ‘Til The Ball Falls: Atlanta NYE bar crawl 2026
6 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
Sebastian Pintxos Bar (registration), 818 Juniper St. NE
A multi-stop Midtown bar crawl with drink specials and a midnight countdown atmosphere.
New Year’s Eve party at Close Company
4 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31
Close Company, 505 N. Angier Ave.
A no-cover party with a DJ, décor, confetti cannons and party favors.
NYE at Politan Row & JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge
8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31
1197 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 150
A ticketed party with music, cocktails and a midnight toast in Midtown.
DJ Mars Presents "All This Love" R&B NYE Party
10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE
A late-night R&B party with DJs, dancing and a confetti-style countdown.
Come Together x House In The Park NYE celebration
8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo St. NW
Two rooms of music spanning soul, funk, hip-hop, house and disco with cocktails and a midnight champagne toast.
Gilded Midnight New Year’s Eve party at Forth Atlanta
8 p.m. Dec. 31
Forth Hotel, 800 Rankin St. NE
A ballroom soiree with a live band, open bar and food stations.
The Strip meets the Sea at Georgia Aquarium
9 p.m. Dec. 31
Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW
A Las Vegas-style after-hours party with dancing, a midnight countdown and premium food-and-bar experience.
New Year’s Eve party at Gunshow
10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31
Gunshow, 924 Garrett St.
A late-night celebration with bites, music, a Champagne toast and a cash bar.
Madeira Park NYE party
10 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Madeira Park, 640 N. Highland Ave. NE
A late-night party with an open bar, passed bites and DJ sets.
NYE at Madre Selva: "Noche Tropical"
9 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 31
Madre Selva, 570 Main St.
A tropical-themed party featuring live music, dancers and Champagne-forward celebration energy.
Waldorf Astoria Buckhead: "Gilded Waldorf Astoria Affair"
8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
3376 Peachtree Rd. NE
A Gilded Age-themed party with live music, DJ, Veuve Clicquot, hors d’oeuvres and chef stations.
NYE in the ATL 2026
6 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 31
Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, 355 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE
A multi-room hotel party with comedy, DJs, a balloon drop and a long-night countdown format.
PROJECT X NYE 2K26 Party
9 p.m. Dec. 31
The Ivory, 599 Whitehall Street SW
A nightclub-style NYE party with DJs, dancing and a countdown experience.
Circa Noir: New Year’s Eve celebration
9 p.m. Dec. 31
Cafe Circa, 464 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta
A ticketed party night with cocktails, music and a midnight moment.
Atlanta New Year’s Eve party: Gatsby’s Penthouse
9 p.m. Dec. 31
Commerce Club Atlanta, 191 Peachtree Towers, 49th floor
A dress-up NYE party featuring DJs, drinks and a lively countdown crowd.
Golden Hour NYE Party
Dec. 31
CONVO Restaurant & Lounge, 3259 Dogwood Drive
An elevated, glam-forward NYE party built around music, nightlife energy and midnight celebrations.
Dining
Brush Sushi New Year’s Eve tasting
5 p.m. Dec. 31
Brush Sushi, 3009 Peachtree Rd.
A 12-course tasting with a welcome glass of Champagne and a caviar bump.
Lucky Star NYE celebration
5 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31
Lucky Star, 1055 Howell Mill Rd.
A ticketed dinner-and-party format with cocktails, dessert, a DJ and Champagne at midnight.
New Year's Eve dinner at AltaToro
6 p.m. Dec. 31
33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta
Four-course prix-fixe dinner with welcome champagne and fire shows. Fun continues at 10 p.m. with a DJ.
New Year’s Day brunch at AltaToro
12 p.m. Jan. 1
AltaToro, Midtown Atlanta
A New Year’s Day brunch option with Latin-inspired plates and cocktails.
New Year’s Eve dinner at Lazy Betty
Dec. 30-31
Lazy Betty, 999 Peachtree St. NE
A six-course New Year’s tasting menu with optional wine pairing for a high-end dinner splurge. Reservations required.
New Year’s Eve celebration at Amore e Amore
4 p.m. Dec. 31
Amore e Amore, 467 N. Highland Ave. NE
An annual NYE party with themed décor, party favors, a multicourse menu and a Champagne toast (late-night seating may be 21+).
New Year’s Eve dinner at Aria
5:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Aria, 490 E. Paces Ferry Rd. NE
A four-course chef-crafted dinner built around Aria favorites and special one-night dishes.
New Year’s Eve dinner at Atrium
5-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Atrium, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE
A multicourse prix-fixe dinner with upscale bistro fare and cocktail pairings inside Ponce City Market.
Bovino After Dark + 7th House NYE
8:15 p.m. Dec. 31
Bovino After Dark, 1000 White St. SW (with transport to 7th House)
A chef-counter dinner followed by an after-party experience and a Champagne-and-caviar moment at midnight.
Brasserie Margot NYE dinner and celebration
7-10 p.m. Dec. 31
Brasserie Margot, 75 14th St. NE
A French-inspired dinner with the option to continue into a DJ-and-sax lounge-style celebration.
Tio Lucho’s New Year’s Eve dinner
4-9:45 p.m. Dec. 31
Tio Lucho’s, 675 N. Highland Ave. NE
A three-course dinner with a glass of cava included, plus optional beverage pairing.
5Church Midtown New Year’s Day brunch
Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 1
5Church Midtown, 1197 Peachtree St. NE
A recovery-style brunch with signature Southern dishes and a lively dining-room vibe.
Family Friendly
Noon Year’s Eve at The Roof at Ponce City Market
10 a.m.-noon Dec. 31
The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE
A family-friendly early celebration with games, activities and an early countdown for kids.
NYE Family Party at Your 3rd Spot
1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 31
Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW
A family-friendly party with a "midnight" countdown for the kids.
Zoo Year’s Eve at Zoo Atlanta
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 31
Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE
A family-friendly daytime countdown-to-noon experience with activities, music and kid-focused surprises.
Alpharetta
New Year’s Eve party at Roaring Social
Dec. 31
Roaring Social, Alpharetta
Live music from The Decades Band plus cocktails and a midnight toast.
Family Friendly
Noon Year’s Eve at Halcyon
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31
Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way
A family-friendly midday celebration with kid activities, pop-ups and NYE-themed swag. Tickets required.
Roswell
Truth Be Told NYE celebration
5 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Truth Be Told, 1104 Canton St.
A Roswell countdown night with cocktails, small bites and a midnight celebration.
DeKalb County
Brookhaven
AfroSocaLove: Atlanta NYE One Love Festival
10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
A late-night NYE festival vibe with DJs, live performances, vendors and a midnight countdown.
Dunwoody
Bubbles & Bites at Vino Venue
6-8 p.m. Dec. 31
Vino Venue, 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
A sparkling-wine tasting paired with small bites to kick off the evening before midnight plans.
Stone Mountain
Family Friendly
Kids’ early New Year’s Eve celebration at Stone Mountain Park
Drone/light show 8 p.m.; countdown 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd.
A family-friendly, earlier-in-the-night NYE experience with entertainment and an early countdown.
Cobb County
Atlanta (The Battery)
New Year’s Eve bash at The Battery Atlanta
6 p.m. Dec. 31
Battery Atlanta Plaza, 800 Battery Ave. SE
A free, large-scale celebration with an early family countdown, live entertainment, and fireworks at midnight.
NYE Live! at Live! at The Battery Atlanta
8 p.m. Dec. 31
Live! at The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE
A ticketed party with DJs, nightlife energy and a midnight countdown.
Marietta
Dining
Mac’s Chophouse NYE dinner
5 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31
Mac’s Chophouse, 19 N. Park Square
An upscale dinner on Marietta Square with a chef-driven menu and a midnight Champagne toast.
Gwinnett County
Duluth
NYE 2026 All Black Party at Theory
8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
Theory Restaurant & Lounge, 3695 Club Drive, Suite B
A dress-to-impress party with live music, a dinner buffet and dancing through the countdown.
Buford (Lake Lanier)
Lanier Islands NYE party: Havana Nights
Dec. 31
Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy.
A themed party night with music, dancing and a lakeside midnight fireworks moment (packages available).
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands New Year celebration
Dec. 31
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy.
A resort-style celebration with nightlife energy and midnight fireworks over the water.
Family Friendly
NYE at Game Changer
5-8 p.m. Dec. 31
Game Changer at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy.
An early celebration for families with games, food and kid-friendly prizes.
Fayette County
Fayetteville
Dining
NYE dinner at Prologue Dining & Drinks
5-10 p.m. Dec. 31
Trilith Guesthouse, 35 Trilith Pkwy.
A prix-fixe dinner followed by a rooftop toast overlooking the Town at Trilith.
Peachtree City
Family Friendly
Noon Year’s Eve at The Avenue Peachtree City
Dec. 31
The Avenue Peachtree City
A free family event with a DJ, kid activities and an early countdown atmosphere.
Gilmer County
Ellijay
NYE comedy show at The Butcher and Bottle
5-10 p.m. Dec. 31
The Butcher and Bottle, 24 River St.
A New Year’s Eve comedy showcase paired with a dinner night out in downtown Ellijay.
Union County
Blairsville
Annual New Year’s Eve gala at Brasstown Valley Resort
7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31
Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa, 6321 U.S. Hwy 76
A formal gala night with luau buffet, open bar, dancing and a New Year’s Day breakfast option.
The Clock Strikes Gatsby
7 p.m. Dec. 31
Living Water Winery & Vineyard, Blairsville
A 1920s-inspired Gatsby party with casino-style fun, charcuterie and a festive midnight vibe.
If you would like to be included in this list, send an email with details in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.