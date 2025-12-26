New Year's Eve celebrations & events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

article

Ring in 2026 with fireworks, live music, festive parties, family-friendly celebrations, and special New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Fulton County

Atlanta

Atlanta New Year’s Eve fireworks & drone show

Midnight Dec. 31

Downtown/Midtown Atlanta (multiple viewing areas)

A citywide midnight countdown featuring a large-scale drone show and fireworks visible from popular Downtown and Midtown vantage points.

Gucci Mane: "Mask’d & Ice’d"

7-11 p.m. Dec. 31

Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE

Gucci Mane performs with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for a one-night concert experience to close out the year.

NYE Disco Dreams at Your 3rd Spot

7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW

A Studio 54-inspired party with a DJ, disco dancers, social games and a midnight balloon drop.

’80s Prom NYE at Muchacho

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Muchacho, 904 Memorial Drive SE

A nostalgic ’80s-themed party with DJs and a midnight toast; prom attire encouraged.

Crawl ‘Til The Ball Falls: Atlanta NYE bar crawl 2026

6 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

Sebastian Pintxos Bar (registration), 818 Juniper St. NE

A multi-stop Midtown bar crawl with drink specials and a midnight countdown atmosphere.

New Year’s Eve party at Close Company

4 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31

Close Company, 505 N. Angier Ave.

A no-cover party with a DJ, décor, confetti cannons and party favors.

NYE at Politan Row & JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge

8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 150

A ticketed party with music, cocktails and a midnight toast in Midtown.

DJ Mars Presents "All This Love" R&B NYE Party

10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE

A late-night R&B party with DJs, dancing and a confetti-style countdown.

Come Together x House In The Park NYE celebration

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo St. NW

Two rooms of music spanning soul, funk, hip-hop, house and disco with cocktails and a midnight champagne toast.

Gilded Midnight New Year’s Eve party at Forth Atlanta

8 p.m. Dec. 31

Forth Hotel, 800 Rankin St. NE

A ballroom soiree with a live band, open bar and food stations.

The Strip meets the Sea at Georgia Aquarium

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW

A Las Vegas-style after-hours party with dancing, a midnight countdown and premium food-and-bar experience.

New Year’s Eve party at Gunshow

10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31

Gunshow, 924 Garrett St.

A late-night celebration with bites, music, a Champagne toast and a cash bar.

Madeira Park NYE party

10 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Madeira Park, 640 N. Highland Ave. NE

A late-night party with an open bar, passed bites and DJ sets.

NYE at Madre Selva: "Noche Tropical"

9 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 31

Madre Selva, 570 Main St.

A tropical-themed party featuring live music, dancers and Champagne-forward celebration energy.

Waldorf Astoria Buckhead: "Gilded Waldorf Astoria Affair"

8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

3376 Peachtree Rd. NE

A Gilded Age-themed party with live music, DJ, Veuve Clicquot, hors d’oeuvres and chef stations.

NYE in the ATL 2026

6 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 31

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, 355 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE

A multi-room hotel party with comedy, DJs, a balloon drop and a long-night countdown format.

PROJECT X NYE 2K26 Party

9 p.m. Dec. 31

The Ivory, 599 Whitehall Street SW

A nightclub-style NYE party with DJs, dancing and a countdown experience.

Circa Noir: New Year’s Eve celebration

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Cafe Circa, 464 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta

A ticketed party night with cocktails, music and a midnight moment.

Atlanta New Year’s Eve party: Gatsby’s Penthouse

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Commerce Club Atlanta, 191 Peachtree Towers, 49th floor

A dress-up NYE party featuring DJs, drinks and a lively countdown crowd.

Golden Hour NYE Party

Dec. 31

CONVO Restaurant & Lounge, 3259 Dogwood Drive

An elevated, glam-forward NYE party built around music, nightlife energy and midnight celebrations.

Dining

Brush Sushi New Year’s Eve tasting

5 p.m. Dec. 31

Brush Sushi, 3009 Peachtree Rd.

A 12-course tasting with a welcome glass of Champagne and a caviar bump.

Lucky Star NYE celebration

5 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31

Lucky Star, 1055 Howell Mill Rd.

A ticketed dinner-and-party format with cocktails, dessert, a DJ and Champagne at midnight.

New Year's Eve dinner at AltaToro

6 p.m. Dec. 31

33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta

Four-course prix-fixe dinner with welcome champagne and fire shows. Fun continues at 10 p.m. with a DJ.

New Year’s Day brunch at AltaToro

12 p.m. Jan. 1

AltaToro, Midtown Atlanta

A New Year’s Day brunch option with Latin-inspired plates and cocktails.

New Year’s Eve dinner at Lazy Betty

Dec. 30-31

Lazy Betty, 999 Peachtree St. NE

A six-course New Year’s tasting menu with optional wine pairing for a high-end dinner splurge. Reservations required.

New Year’s Eve celebration at Amore e Amore

4 p.m. Dec. 31

Amore e Amore, 467 N. Highland Ave. NE

An annual NYE party with themed décor, party favors, a multicourse menu and a Champagne toast (late-night seating may be 21+).

New Year’s Eve dinner at Aria

5:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Aria, 490 E. Paces Ferry Rd. NE

A four-course chef-crafted dinner built around Aria favorites and special one-night dishes.

New Year’s Eve dinner at Atrium

5-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Atrium, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE

A multicourse prix-fixe dinner with upscale bistro fare and cocktail pairings inside Ponce City Market.

Bovino After Dark + 7th House NYE

8:15 p.m. Dec. 31

Bovino After Dark, 1000 White St. SW (with transport to 7th House)

A chef-counter dinner followed by an after-party experience and a Champagne-and-caviar moment at midnight.

Brasserie Margot NYE dinner and celebration

7-10 p.m. Dec. 31

Brasserie Margot, 75 14th St. NE

A French-inspired dinner with the option to continue into a DJ-and-sax lounge-style celebration.

Tio Lucho’s New Year’s Eve dinner

4-9:45 p.m. Dec. 31

Tio Lucho’s, 675 N. Highland Ave. NE

A three-course dinner with a glass of cava included, plus optional beverage pairing.

5Church Midtown New Year’s Day brunch

Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 1

5Church Midtown, 1197 Peachtree St. NE

A recovery-style brunch with signature Southern dishes and a lively dining-room vibe.

Family Friendly

Noon Year’s Eve at The Roof at Ponce City Market

10 a.m.-noon Dec. 31

The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE

A family-friendly early celebration with games, activities and an early countdown for kids.

NYE Family Party at Your 3rd Spot

1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 31

Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW

A family-friendly party with a "midnight" countdown for the kids.

Zoo Year’s Eve at Zoo Atlanta

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 31

Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE

A family-friendly daytime countdown-to-noon experience with activities, music and kid-focused surprises.

Alpharetta

New Year’s Eve party at Roaring Social

Dec. 31

Roaring Social, Alpharetta

Live music from The Decades Band plus cocktails and a midnight toast.

Family Friendly

Noon Year’s Eve at Halcyon

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31

Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way

A family-friendly midday celebration with kid activities, pop-ups and NYE-themed swag. Tickets required.

Roswell

Truth Be Told NYE celebration

5 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Truth Be Told, 1104 Canton St.

A Roswell countdown night with cocktails, small bites and a midnight celebration.

DeKalb County

Brookhaven

AfroSocaLove: Atlanta NYE One Love Festival

10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE

A late-night NYE festival vibe with DJs, live performances, vendors and a midnight countdown.

Dunwoody

Bubbles & Bites at Vino Venue

6-8 p.m. Dec. 31

Vino Venue, 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

A sparkling-wine tasting paired with small bites to kick off the evening before midnight plans.

Stone Mountain

Family Friendly

Kids’ early New Year’s Eve celebration at Stone Mountain Park

Drone/light show 8 p.m.; countdown 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd.

A family-friendly, earlier-in-the-night NYE experience with entertainment and an early countdown.

Cobb County

Atlanta (The Battery)

New Year’s Eve bash at The Battery Atlanta

6 p.m. Dec. 31

Battery Atlanta Plaza, 800 Battery Ave. SE

A free, large-scale celebration with an early family countdown, live entertainment, and fireworks at midnight.

NYE Live! at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

8 p.m. Dec. 31

Live! at The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE

A ticketed party with DJs, nightlife energy and a midnight countdown.

Marietta

Dining

Mac’s Chophouse NYE dinner

5 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31

Mac’s Chophouse, 19 N. Park Square

An upscale dinner on Marietta Square with a chef-driven menu and a midnight Champagne toast.

Gwinnett County

Duluth

NYE 2026 All Black Party at Theory

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

Theory Restaurant & Lounge, 3695 Club Drive, Suite B

A dress-to-impress party with live music, a dinner buffet and dancing through the countdown.

Buford (Lake Lanier)

Lanier Islands NYE party: Havana Nights

Dec. 31

Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy.

A themed party night with music, dancing and a lakeside midnight fireworks moment (packages available).

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands New Year celebration

Dec. 31

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy.

A resort-style celebration with nightlife energy and midnight fireworks over the water.

Family Friendly

NYE at Game Changer

5-8 p.m. Dec. 31

Game Changer at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy.

An early celebration for families with games, food and kid-friendly prizes.

Fayette County

Fayetteville

Dining

NYE dinner at Prologue Dining & Drinks

5-10 p.m. Dec. 31

Trilith Guesthouse, 35 Trilith Pkwy.

A prix-fixe dinner followed by a rooftop toast overlooking the Town at Trilith.

Peachtree City

Family Friendly

Noon Year’s Eve at The Avenue Peachtree City

Dec. 31

The Avenue Peachtree City

A free family event with a DJ, kid activities and an early countdown atmosphere.

Gilmer County

Ellijay

NYE comedy show at The Butcher and Bottle

5-10 p.m. Dec. 31

The Butcher and Bottle, 24 River St.

A New Year’s Eve comedy showcase paired with a dinner night out in downtown Ellijay.

Union County

Blairsville

Annual New Year’s Eve gala at Brasstown Valley Resort

7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31

Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa, 6321 U.S. Hwy 76

A formal gala night with luau buffet, open bar, dancing and a New Year’s Day breakfast option.

The Clock Strikes Gatsby

7 p.m. Dec. 31

Living Water Winery & Vineyard, Blairsville

A 1920s-inspired Gatsby party with casino-style fun, charcuterie and a festive midnight vibe.

If you would like to be included in this list, send an email with details in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.