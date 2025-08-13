Union City woman attacked by dogs to be placed on comfort care

The Brief Donna Nguyen, a 62-year-old woman, is in critical condition after being attacked by five off-leash dogs in Union City. The dogs have been removed from the owner's home by animal control, and Union City police are investigating the incident. Nguyen's family is seeking justice and accountability, with her son expressing a desire for the dogs to be euthanized and for those responsible to face consequences.



A Fulton County woman remains in critical condition after being attacked by five off-leash dogs while walking home from the bank.

Donna Nguyen face amputations

What we know:

Family members say 62-year-old Donna Nguyen is unconscious and on a ventilator at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Doctors have notified the family that circumstances regarding her condition has changed and she will be placed on comfort care on Thursday.

Her loved ones are praying she survives.

Nguyen was walking along Lakeside Drive in Union City on Aug. 1 when the dogs attacked.

Animal control officers have removed the dogs from the owner’s home, video shows.

Union City police are investigating.

Union City dog mauling

What they're saying:

Her son, Charles Ingram, said he will never forget the phone call from the hospital.

"She explained to me that she’s been mauled and attacked by dogs," he said.

The injuries are so severe, the family says they are too graphic to show.

"We’re just hoping we’re making the right decisions. Of course, we want our mother to live, but we’re just hoping we’re making the right decisions," Ingram said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The family of 62-year-old Donna Nguyen shared these images, some graphic, which show her injuries after vicious dog attack and mauling while walking along Lakeside Drive in Union City on Aug. 1, 2025. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Ingram says they should never have been roaming without leashes.

"We would like for the animals to be put down, unfortunately," he said.

Ingram says he is determined to make sure someone is held accountable.

"I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. No human being deserves this," he said. "I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that whoever is responsible for this serves some time, or is held responsible for this. We basically want justice for my mother."

Previous calls in Fulton County

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta has requested Fulton County records for any past calls, citations or incidents involving the owner’s address.

Officials have not yet released that information.