Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 8:15 PM EDT, Dougherty County
7
Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Hundreds of weapons seized at Fulton County Jail

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Over 200 homemade shanks, a cellphone, tobacco products and other smoking materials were discovered inside the Fulton County Jail during a joint search operation Wednesday, according to the sheriff.

Inmates were patted down while their living quarters were searched.

"We conduct shakedowns on a regular basis," said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. "This is vital to the protection of our staff and detainees in our care."

Officials said they also found hidden light switch covers, hinges, pieces of plumbing, pieces of HVAC duct, broom stick, cinder blocks.

"Inmates are literally crafting shanks from the crumbling walls of the dilapidated facility," the sheriff said. "We must remain vigilant in our efforts to confiscate dangerous weapons and contraband as we work to ensure the safety and security of all."

Labat thanked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver and the many other law enforcement partners who put together over 200 officers for the security operation.