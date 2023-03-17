Hundreds of weapons seized at Fulton County Jail

Over 200 homemade shanks, a cellphone, tobacco products and other smoking materials were discovered inside the Fulton County Jail during a joint search operation Wednesday, according to the sheriff.

Inmates were patted down while their living quarters were searched.

"We conduct shakedowns on a regular basis," said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. "This is vital to the protection of our staff and detainees in our care."

Officials said they also found hidden light switch covers, hinges, pieces of plumbing, pieces of HVAC duct, broom stick, cinder blocks.

"Inmates are literally crafting shanks from the crumbling walls of the dilapidated facility," the sheriff said. "We must remain vigilant in our efforts to confiscate dangerous weapons and contraband as we work to ensure the safety and security of all."

Labat thanked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver and the many other law enforcement partners who put together over 200 officers for the security operation.