Another Fulton County Jail officer fired after accusations of misconduct

Wanquilla Anthony, a detention officer at Fulton County Jail, has been accused of submitting fraudulent overtime time sheets, according to sources familiar with an internal investigation. The allegations state that Anthony submitted time sheets for overtime she did not work, amounting to a substantial sum. Sheriff Pat Labat has fired Anthony, who has now been charged with a violation of the oath of office. Anthony is also accused of forging signatures of supervisors on timecards.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has had a tough start to the year. Along with Anthony's alleged misconduct, FOX 5 reported staff misconduct, and two other officers are facing criminal charges. One officer allowed an inmate to film her in a supervisor's chair, simulating a sex act with the prisoner. Another detention officer is accused of taking part in an attack on a Fulton inmate by unlocking a door to a housing pod, allowing the purported attacker to move into a different housing zone.

The Fulton County jail also made headlines in January when a video surfaced on social media of a steak dinner being smuggled into the facility by an unnamed staffer. The food was reportedly intended for some favored inmates.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has not released a statement regarding these incidents at this time.