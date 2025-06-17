63-year-old man wanted for breaking into beloved Tucker restaurant

article

The Brief DeKalb Police responded quickly to a burglary at Matthews Cafeteria on June 16. Surveillance video and Connect DeKalb cameras helped identify 63-year-old Terrence Tamplin as the suspect. Tamplin is wanted for stealing a cash drawer and was last seen driving a black Acura MDX with Georgia tag DAZ8296.



DeKalb County Police are searching for a 63-year-old man accused of breaking into a beloved local restaurant Monday night and stealing cash.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8 p.m. on June 16 to a burglary report at Matthews Cafeteria, located in the 2200 block of Main Street. Police arrived within five minutes of the 911 call. According to a restaurant employee, someone had entered the office and taken a cash register drawer containing money.

The employee provided officers with surveillance footage of the suspect and his vehicle. Thanks to that evidence — and the help of community-based Connect DeKalb cameras — investigators quickly identified the suspect as Terrence Tamplin.

Within an hour, police issued a warrant for Tamplin’s arrest. He was last seen driving a black Acura MDX SUV with Georgia license plate DAZ8296.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Tamplin or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact DeKalb County Police immediately.