Fulton County Jail staff conduct being address by sheriff

Misconduct, including potential felonies, is what Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is dealing with right now.

However, the misconduct at issue is not what inmates have done, but the officers who are supposed to be in charge of those prisoners.

"I can understand the unease among the citizens," said jail supervisor Jamillah Saddiq, "but those who have been compromised do not represent the majority of the jail staff."

FOX 5 has revealed a myriad of alleged bad acts. Someone purchased and smuggled restaurant food through security to give to inmates. They took out their phones and videotaped the feast.

Another officer who must have been aware that she was being filmed, engaged in an inappropriate encounter with an inmate who was allowed into a supervisor's office.

FORMER FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY, 11 OTHERS FOUND GUILTY OF PPP FRAUD

That female officer kissed the inmate while sitting on his lap, according to court documents.

And there was an incident that seems bizarre, but investigators say it happened. An officer took an order from an inmate and unlocked a jail door. That decision facilitated an attack on one prisoner.

Saddiq, a nine-year veteran, has worked in different locations inside the jail including the maximum-security floor.

"You have to be firm but fair," she said. "We have to get the message to all the inmates that not everyone can be compromised."

Sheriff Labat has fired the staffers who violated his policies.

He has also made sure the alleged criminal acts are prosecuted.