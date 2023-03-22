Fulton County detention officer fired, accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate

article

A former detention officer with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is facing more than a dozen charges after being accused of inappropriate behavior with a male inmate, according to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Kawana Jenkins, 36, is charged with two counts of Improper Sexual Contact by Employee or Agent, five counts of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, two counts of Reckless Conduct, two counts of Cruelty to Inmates, and one count of Obtain/Procure/Give Inmate Prohibited Item Without Authorization.

The incident which led to her termination and subsequent arrest was videotaped with a contraband cellphone, which was seized during a shakedown of the Fulton County Jail. Jenkins was then terminated and charged, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Jenkins had been employed with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office since December 2019.

Labat released the following statement: