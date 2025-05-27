Man sought in Buckhead MARTA Station arson

article

The Brief An arsonist set a fire inside the Buckhead MARTA station on May 18 and remains at large; the attack is considered rare and unusual by Atlanta Fire investigators. Surveillance footage shows the suspect carrying a blue duffel bag and using a cone to start the fire; he is described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, weighing 180 pounds, and standing between 5’9" and 6’ tall. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the suspect's capture, and tips can be submitted via phone, email, or text.



An arsonist is on the run after setting a fire inside the Buckhead MARTA station. Atlanta Fire investigators said this arson attack is rare and unusual. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Surveillance video just released shows the arsonist entering the Buckhead MARTA station on May 18, around 10:30 am, and then quickly walking inside an elevator.

What they're saying:

"We're just grateful that nobody else was hurt," said Anare Holmes, the Public Information Officer of the Atlanta Fire Department.

"He was holding a blue duffel bag," said Holmes. "He took one of the cones that was outside the elevator, brought it inside, and maybe put the backpack on top of the cone, and then whatever he had in there to start the fire, that's what he used."

What we know:

Then, the suspect took off and has still not been found. Investigators say the man is between 25 and 30 years old, 180 pounds, and between 5’9" and 6’ tall. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the capture of the arsonist.

"We don't know if he will try this again," said Holmes. "It's always a concern because he's still out there. We don't know what we're dealing with."

What you can do:

To submit a tip, call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at crimestoppersatlanta.org .

Tips can also be sent via text. Text "CSGA" to 738477.