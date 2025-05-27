Three arrested in connection to Utah woman’s body found near Atlanta cemetery on Easter Sunday

article

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old Utah woman found shot to death on Easter Sunday near Crest Lawn Memorial Park, the Atlanta Police Department announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Denis Manuel Velasquez Rivera, 22; Madelin Garcia, 18; and Hector Paz, 22, were arrested May 23 in Norcross. The arrests followed a coordinated effort involving Atlanta police, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

All three are facing charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The backstory:

The victim, identified as Angela Yajahira Cortes Villegas of Utah, was discovered just before 6 p.m. on March 31 in a wooded area along the 2000 block of Marietta Boulevard NW. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person and found Villegas with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially unidentified, Villegas became the focus of a public appeal after authorities released descriptions of several distinctive tattoos: an eye on her right wrist, a treble clef and music note on her left wrist, and a bird with a flower on her left thigh.

What we don't know:

Employees also recalled concerning encounters with an aggressive man who had disrupted services and threatened staff in the months leading up to the discovery. While some believed he might be linked to the case, police have not confirmed any connection.

The investigation remains active. Authorities have not released further details on a possible motive or the nature of the suspects’ relationship with Villegas.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeatl.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

