Detectives hoping tattoos will help identify woman found shot to death in Atlanta woods

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A distinctive tattoo of a bird and flower found on the victim's left thigh. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief Atlanta police are hoping the public can help identify a woman found shot to death by her tattoos. The woman's body was found in the woods near Marietta Boulevard on Easter Sunday. Investigators say the woman has an eye tattoo on her right wrist, a treble clef and music note on her left wrist and a bird and flower on her left thigh.



Atlanta police are hoping some distinctive tattoos will help them identify a woman found shot to death on Easter Sunday.

Officers found the woman's body just before 6 p.m. in the woods near Marietta Boulevard NW.

What we know:

Authorities say officers were called to the area after reports of an unresponsive person and found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

While the investigation remains ongoing, authorities are hoping someone will recognize the woman's tattoos and help them with the case.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any other details about the victim other than that they believe she is Hispanic.

Homicide detectives are working to determine what learn what led up to the deadly violence.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or go to www.stopcrimeatl.org.