New photo released of unknown woman found shot to death near Atlanta cemetery

The Brief Police released a photo of the woman at a local store, wearing a distinctive Tommy Hilfiger hooded sweatshirt and other identifiable clothing. The woman was found shot to death near Crest Lawn Memorial Park, with tattoos including an eye on her right wrist and a treble clef on her left wrist. Authorities are seeking public assistance through Crime Stoppers Atlanta, offering a reward for information leading to identification.



The search for the identity of the woman found dead in the woods near an Atlanta cemetery continues as police now release a photo showing the woman at a local store.

The woman, believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, was found shot to death on Easter Sunday just before 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Marietta Boulevard NW near Crest Lawn Memorial Park.

What we know:

The newly released photo shows the woman at an undisclosed store.

The woman was wearing a distinctive green, white, black, and red Tommy Hilfiger hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray and pink striped slide sandals, and black socks.

The Atlanta Police Department released this photo showing a woman who they are trying to identify after she was found shot to death near an Atlanta cemetery on April 23, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department )

In the photo, the woman is seen with dark brown or black hair which goes just past the shoulders.

The backstory:

Authorities said officers were called to the area after reports of an unresponsive person and found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A distinctive tattoo of a bird and flower found on the victim's left thigh. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police released three images of her tattoos on Monday in an attempt to identify her.

Investigators say the woman has an eye tattoo on her right wrist, a treble clef and music note on her left wrist, and a bird and flower on her left thigh.

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose where the new image was taken or at what time.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active, and police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously. Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeATL.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.