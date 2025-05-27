Deadly shooting a Mozely Park in Atlanta

article

A man was found shot to death on Tuesday evening at Mozley Park Recreation Center, Atlanta police said.

What we know:

Officers responded shortly after 9:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 1565 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity, and no further details about the circumstances were immediately available.

No details on the shooter have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.