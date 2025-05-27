Deadly shooting a Mozely Park in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man was found shot to death on Tuesday evening at Mozley Park Recreation Center, Atlanta police said.
What we know:
Officers responded shortly after 9:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 1565 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim's identity, and no further details about the circumstances were immediately available.
No details on the shooter have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.