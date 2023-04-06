Former Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy, 11 others found guilty of PPP fraud

article

Former Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy Katrina Lawson has been found guilty of multiple charges related to a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) scheme in a federal district court. Lawson, along with 11 co-conspirators, has been convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, the group stole more than $3 million from funds intended for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Lawson, who recruited more than 200 individuals to participate in the scheme, submitted fraudulent applications seeking over $6 million in funds. She used some of the stolen money to buy a Mercedes-Benz and a Kawasaki motorcycle, as well as to pay for liposuction and other expensive items.

Investigators discovered evidence of the scheme during a search of Alicia Quarterman’s residence in Fayetteville in connection with an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation. Quarterman was a distant relative and best friend of Lawson. Investigators found text messages between Lawson and Quarterman, which revealed that Lawson had identified a vulnerability in the PPP and EIDL programs and exploited it. Lawson reportedly recruited several individuals who did not own registered businesses to provide their personal and banking information.

Lawson’s co-defendants, including three active sheriff’s deputies and one former U.S. Army military policeman, were previously convicted on charges related to the scheme. Sentencing for Lawson is scheduled for July 6 before U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. This case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.

Several of Lawson’s co-defendants were previously convicted as a part of this case on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft of government funds, mail fraud, money laundering, or related offenses. They include:

Alicia Quarterman, 40, of Fayetteville;

Tranesha Quarterman, 35, of Atlanta, a former U.S. Army military policeman;

Nikia Wakefield, 44, of Rockville, Maryland;

Darryl Washington, 68, of Atlanta;

Adarin Jones, a/k/a Adrian Jones, 44, of Atlanta;

Katie Quarterman, 30, of Atlanta;

Victor Montgomery, 45, of Washington, D.C.;

India Middleton, 36, of Accokeek, Maryland, a former Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputy;

Jeffrey Moffett, 54, of Jonesboro, a former Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy; and

Stephanie R. Cooper, 50, of Decatur, a current Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Miguel R. Acosta, Alex Sistla, Radka Nations, and Chris Huber are prosecuting the case. The verdict shows that individuals who engage in fraudulent activities will be held accountable for their actions, said Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division.