Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patient tests positive for COVID-19
At CHOA patient tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the healthcare system.
Coronavirus cases rise to 555 in Georgia, 20 deaths reported
As of Saturday at noon, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia rose to 507 with 15 deaths.
DeKalb County Courthouse to close after possible coronavirus exposure
Officials say they were notified Friday that a staff member of the Clerk of the Superior Court may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Bartow County reports coronavirus cases stemming from Cartersville church event
The banner outside Cartersville Medical Center has the hashtag "We're all in this together" in large words. It's designed to send a clear message in a community taking hard hits from COVID-19. Hospital CEO Chris Mosley told reporters 10 patients who remain in the hospital have varying stages of the illness.
Atlanta police officer tests positive for coronavirus
The officer, who has not worked since March 11, is the first officer with the Atlanta Police Department to test positive for COVID-19
Southwest Georgia hard-hit as virus cases and deaths rise
Cases of the new coronavirus in Georgia jumped higher Friday as the state’s death toll rose to 14 and at least two communities ordered residents to lock down for all but essential trips.
Johns Creek suspends restaurant dining, allows alcohol delivery
The City of Johns Creek is banning dining in restaurants and bars to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Georgia COVID-19 victim: 'I feel totally restored now'
He was one of the first in Georgia to put a face on the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he says he feels "totally restored."
Burger joint turns into butcher shop for those who’d rather dine at home
As restaurants struggle to stay open, one eatery in Peachtree City is selling raw meat for customers who would rather dine at home. It’s grass fed beef and chicken for now and they plan to include fresh salmon this weekend. Some of these items have been difficult to find find in grocery stores that were overwhelmed by shoppers preparing for long stays at home.
Fulton County Jail taking steps to keep inmates, employees safe from coronavirus
Inmate workers are doing round the clock cleaning inside the Fulton County Jail.
Georgia company gets creative to help those in need
Trevelino/Keller, an Atlanta-area public relations firm, is using a creative way to help out members of the community facing toilet paper shortages.
Family of a Floyd County woman who died of coronavirus complications speaks
The family of a Floyd County woman who died of complications from the coronavirus is asking everyone to take the disease seriously.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler denies allegations of insider trading
Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is denying allegations of insider trading.
Second state Senator in Georgia tests positive for coronavirus
A second State Senator confirmed Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes just two days after the Lt. Governor of Georgia and nearly all of the Georgia Legislature began a self-quarantine following possible exposure.
Alcoholics Anonymous practicing 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic
People working toward recovery through Alcoholics Anonymous are also adjusting their typical meeting procedures, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers evacuated to Atlanta over COVID-19 say misery continued on arrival at airport
Passengers evacuated to Atlanta due to the novel coronavirus outbreak say their misery continued upon arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Georgians 60 and over to receive 120-day extension for driver's licenses, IDs
The state of Georgia is giving a 120-day extension for driver's license and identification card holders age 60 and older, the Department of Driver Services announced Friday, helping to limit exposure for those in the high-risk category when it comes to the coronavirus.
Second TSA officer at Atlanta's airport tests positive for coronavirus
A second employee with the Transportation Security Administration at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Athens mayor issues shelter in place order amid COVID-19 outbreak
Athens-Clarke County residents are under a mandatory call to shelter in place ordinance.
Principal transforms into superhero for lunch delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
A Gwinnett County principal transformed into a superhero this week as his school made sure students who normally rely on free meals or reduced lunches don't go hungry amid the coronavirus outbreak.