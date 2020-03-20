Bartow County reports coronavirus cases stemming from Cartersville church event

The banner outside Cartersville Medical Center has the hashtag "We're all in this together" in large words. It's designed to send a clear message in a community taking hard hits from COVID-19. Hospital CEO Chris Mosley told reporters 10 patients who remain in the hospital have varying stages of the illness.

Burger joint turns into butcher shop for those who’d rather dine at home

As restaurants struggle to stay open, one eatery in Peachtree City is selling raw meat for customers who would rather dine at home. It’s grass fed beef and chicken for now and they plan to include fresh salmon this weekend. Some of these items have been difficult to find find in grocery stores that were overwhelmed by shoppers preparing for long stays at home. 