Atlanta's municipal workforce returns to office

The Brief The City of Atlanta will ask all of its employees to return to work, except for those in the 311 department. The more than 8,000 employees should return on April 10. City Councilman Michael Julian Bond says returning to work will provide an economic boost to the areas near city buildings.



For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down city buildings in March 2020, Atlanta is requiring nearly all of its more than 8,000 municipal employees to return to the office.

City officials say the return date is set for April 10.

Why is Atlanta city workers returning to the office?

What we know:

The directive impacts all city officials except for 311 call center staffers, who will remain remote.

Interim Human Resources Commissioner Calvin Blackburn III said the return applies even to those employees who have worked entirely from home over the past five years. They will now be required to report in person at least three days a week."[It’s necessary] to keep Atlanta moving forward," Blackburn said.

City officials say the move mirrors many private-sector trends and is expected to benefit neighborhoods surrounding city facilities, which have seen a downturn in foot traffic and small business revenue since the shift to remote work.

Council member Bond reacts to employees' return

What they're saying:

"This is really kind of addressing a return to normalcy," said City Councilman Michael Julian Bond. "Just like in the private sector, the city makes a substantial investment in the buildings that we maintain. There is a cost to that. When people return to the facility, there is an economic impact on the surrounding community — whether they're buying gas, lunch, groceries, what have you."

"The mayor is always present, and so he's leading by example," Bond said. "I know it's great to work in your pajamas, because the City Council did it for almost two years, but you've got the call to serve the public — and this is the best way to serve them."