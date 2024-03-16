15-year-old Georgia girl dies from stroke after contracting COVID-19

article

A 15-year-old girl from Bremen has reportedly died from a stroke after contracting COVID-19.

Katelyn Patricia Bowling was a Bremen Middle School student who was born in Carrollton. Her aunt said she had cerebral palsy and suffered a COVID-related stroke that affected her motor skills and caused irreversible brain damage.

On March 13, she passed away at a local healthcare facility.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family make ends meet during their time of bereavement.

Katelyn will be laid to rest this weekend. The visiting hours and funeral plans have been organized by Hightower Family Funeral Homes.