Student math proficiency in Georgia rebounds after pandemic setback

It appears the COVID-19 classroom crisis is easing. According to Georgia Milestones math numbers, students continued to show overall improvement on the standardized assessment test.

When comparing 2024 to 2019 numbers for students across grades 3-8, 8th graders have exceeded math proficiency numbers. Other grades have matched or closed the gap. When comparing the 2024 data to 2021, the numbers are up across the board.

The Georgia Department of Education credits families of students and changing math standards for the gains.

"Shared partnerships have an impact on outcomes," says April Aldridge, Georgia Deputy Superintendent for Teaching and Learning.

"The previous standards had a lot of concepts. The feedback from teachers is that they could only touch on some of the concepts," says Allison Timberlake, Ga. Deputy Superintendent for Assessment & Accountability. "Usually, when you transition to new standards, typically you might see a dip in achievement because you are implementing something new, but that didn't happen this time."

To check how your school district or school did, go to The Georgia Department of Education website.

For education support for families, the Georgia Department of Education recommends visiting gpb.org/education/learn .