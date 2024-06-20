UGA-developed nasal COVID-19 vaccine heading to clinical trials

article

University of Georgia researchers have developed a new nasal COVID-19 vaccine, and it's heading for clinical trials soon.

The UGA-based start-up CyanVac will sponsor a study with 10,000 participants to test how effective the vaccine is compared to the current mRNA-based vaccine.

The new vaccine was created by a team led by Biao He, a Fred C. Davidson Distinguished University Chair in Veterinary Medicine and a faculty member at UGA’s College of Veterinary Medicine. He also has served on a White House panel about the future of COVID-19 vaccines and was named both UGA Inventor and Entrepreneur of the Year.

He's new vaccine uses a modified strain of parainfluenza virus 5, which causes kennel cough in dogs but is harmless in humans.

Biao He (Photo credit: Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA)

"We are very excited about this opportunity to test a novel intranasal COVID vaccine whose technology platform has been developed at UGA," said He, who is based in UGA’s Department of Infectious Diseases. "The name of our vaccine — CVXGA — is a tribute to UGA and CVM whose support over the years made this possible."

The study will begin in the fall.