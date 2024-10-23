Man shot to death by officer serving warrant at Chamblee motel

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the deadly shooting of a man by a Lawrenceville police officer who was trying to serve a warrant overnight in Chamblee.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Quality Inn near Interstate 85's exit to Shallowford Road.

According to the GBI, multiple Lawrenceville police officers went to the motel to serve a warrant on 59-year-old Laron Hoggro, who officials say was wanted for multiple armed robberies.

The GBI says that the officers spotted Hoggro leaving a motel room while conducting surveillance and tried to arrest him. When they approached the man, Hoggro allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and raised it.

One officer fired a shot, hitting Hoggro. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

GBI agents spent the night combing the area, going in and out of one of the rooms on the motel's first floor. FOX 5 cameras saw multiple shell casings and evidence markers at the scene.

Hoggro's body will be taken to the Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the GBI.