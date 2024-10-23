School bus involved in crash in Gwinnett County Wednesday morning

article

A school bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning near Webb Ginn House and Kenilworth Trace roads in Gwinnett County.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene and it appears that another vehicle crashed into the school bus.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, it was a low-speed collision and both drivers were checked out and cleared at the scene. The six students on the bus were also cleared and taken to school on another bus. No one was transported to a hospital.

No other information was provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.