AIG opening new innovation hub in DeKalb County, creating 600+ jobs

article

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that American International Group (AIG) will open a new innovation hub in DeKalb County, tripling its Atlanta-area office space and creating over 600 jobs within five years. The hub, set to open in 2026, will foster collaboration across AIG’s business sectors to develop new processes and digital capabilities.

"AIG’s decision to grow their footprint here confirms that Georgia continues to attract top businesses," Kemp said.

AIG CEO Peter Zaffino highlighted the company’s long-term presence in Atlanta and commitment to the local workforce. "We look forward to providing rewarding opportunities and building new capabilities for the future," Zaffino said.

The company will hire for roles in underwriting, operations, and AI. Interested applicants can explore jobs at www.aig.com/careers.

Local officials welcomed the investment. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond praised the new jobs and growth, and Brookhaven Mayor John Park emphasized the importance of job creation for the area.

GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson added, "AIG’s hub will help us retain Georgia’s diverse talent and keep it engaged right here at home."

With operations and network partners in more than 190 countries and jurisdictions, AIG provides insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals protect their assets and manage risks.