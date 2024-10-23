23-year-old surrenders after shooting on Oct. 18 on Campbellton Road SW

article

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for a shooting Oct. 18 in the 2600 block of Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta.

Atlanta police say they responded to the scene of the shooting around 11:47 a.m. and found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Preliminary investigations suggest the victim and the suspected shooter, Jasen Williams, were familiar with each other and had an ongoing dispute that escalated to gunfire.

Williams reportedly surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Oct. 19.

At this time, no other information is available.