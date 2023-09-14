Three new COVID-19 testing kiosks being added in City of Atlanta

article

The City of Atlanta has joined forces with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Fulton County Board of Health to introduce additional COVID-19 PCR testing kiosks throughout the city. The initiative kicked off with the unveiling of the first new kiosk at Piedmont Park's 10th Street and Charles Allen Dr. NE entrance on Sept. 10.

Over the next few weeks, two more COVID-19 PCR test kiosks will be strategically placed at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center and in front of the Department of Watershed Management's building at 72 Marietta St. NW.

Any Atlanta resident or visitor can visit the kiosks during park hours, which are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Upon arrival, individuals will complete a brief electronic registration form, after which the kiosk will provide all the necessary items to perform the COVID-19 test, including comprehensive instructions. Once the specimen is collected, users can securely package the test and place it back in the kiosk. These specimens will be collected daily and sent to an accredited lab for processing.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed his gratitude to the public health partners at the state and county levels for their collaboration in expanding testing accessibility. "Self-testing is one of the best and most responsible ways we can collectively help mitigate any spread of COVID-19. This is especially important ahead of large gatherings and smaller gatherings ahead of the holiday months," Mayor Dickens emphasized.

Dr. Lynn Paxton, Fulton County Board of Health District Health Director, highlighted the importance of these kiosks in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. "With the COVID virus still being a significant issue for public health and the communities we serve, it is crucial that we make access to testing resources a priority," Dr. Paxton noted. "The additional availability to more testing is especially important as we work to stop the spread of the virus, and this easy access through the kiosks can only help our residents."

The Centers for Disease Control no longer tracks cases in the state, but they do track hospitalizations and deaths. On Sept. 2, there were 222 people throughout the state who were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. That is a 42% increase from the previous 2 weeks.

One of the most significant advantages of these testing kiosks is that there is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests. For individuals with insurance, the cost of the test will be billed to their insurance provider. Test results are typically sent to individuals via text or email within 48 hours.

The new kiosks join the 4 kiosks that are already available in the city.

To locate these kiosks and other testing locations in Georgia, a comprehensive map is available through the Georgia Department of Public Health's Free COVID Tests Dashboard.