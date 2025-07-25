Bold daylight heist: Masked thief caught on camera in Henry County

The Brief The car break-in occurred just before noon outside Georgia Pool Supply, with suspects reportedly following the victim from a nearby bank. Surveillance video captured a masked suspect smashing a truck window and stealing a bag, despite the victim's attempt to chase them. Witnesses and employees were shocked by the boldness of the crime in broad daylight, prompting calls for increased vigilance and anonymous tips to identify the suspects.



A midday car break-in outside a Henry County business was caught on surveillance video, showing a masked man smashing a truck window and stealing a bag as the owner chased after him.

What we know:

The incident happened just before noon outside Georgia Pool Supply on Hudson Bridge Road. According to witnesses, the suspects appeared to follow the victim from a nearby bank before striking in the business’s parking lot.

What they're saying:

"They left the bank and they came to the pool store. He didn't know it at the time but he was being followed by someone that watched him leave the bank," said Jacob Pinder, who was assisting the victim inside the store when the crime occurred.

The video shows a black SUV backing into a parking spot next to the victim’s truck. A masked suspect jumps out from the backseat, crouches low, and begins prying open the passenger window with tools.

"As he was grabbing the bag, the customer was coming out the door and was trying to go after them," Pinder said.

Despite the victim’s efforts to catch the thief, the suspects fled with the stolen item. Pinder said the crime stunned employees and customers alike.

"I was like, what in the world? Broad daylight. It happened at like 11:50. What in the world? We could not believe it," he said.

Pinder urged others to remain vigilant.

"You should be able to feel safe to go into a business and lock your car and not have to worry about it. But now, seeing this — they will do anything," he said. "I can't believe nobody didn't see anything and say something."

What we don't know:

The exact value of what was taken has not been released.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously.