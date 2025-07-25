Palmetto man arrested for rape after first date ends in assault at park

The Brief Anthony Ricardo Morrison, a 35-year-old from Palmetto, is facing rape and aggravated assault charges after allegedly assaulting a woman during their first date at Whitlock Park. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office arrested Morrison after the victim reported the assault at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, leading to warrants for his arrest. The case is still under investigation, highlighting the broader issue of underreporting in sexual assault cases, especially when the assailant is known to the victim.



A Palmetto man is facing rape and aggravated assault charges after authorities say a first date ended in a sexual assault at a local park.

What we know:

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office were called to Piedmont Newnan Hospital after a woman told emergency room staff she had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators say the assault took place at the J. Wendell Whitlock Recreation Complex, located across the street from the county's 911 center.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Anthony Ricardo Morrison of Palmetto, allegedly drove the woman to Whitlock Park during their first date, where the assault occurred, according to investigators.

Morrison was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Coweta County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Deputies initially responded to Newnan Piedmont hospital to speak with the victim, at which time they contacted investigators with the criminal investigation unit," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. "After doing so, they were able to take out warrants for Mr. Morrison’s arrest."

What we don't know:

The case remains under investigation.

Most sexual assaults go unreported

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, about 65% of sexual assaults in the United States are not reported to police. That number is even higher when the alleged attacker is an acquaintance, dating partner, or someone familiar to the victim.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, reports that more than 90% of sexual assault victims on college campuses do not report the assault. Nearly 80% of those assaults involve someone the victim knows, often in settings such as dates, parties, or student housing.

A study by the National Institute of Justice found that nearly 85% of sexual assault victims knew their assailant.

Experts say the reasons victims give for not coming forward include fear of retaliation, lack of trust in the justice system, concerns they won’t be believed, and a belief that the incident was not serious enough to involve law enforcement.

RAINN and other advocacy groups continue to push for greater awareness, trauma-informed law enforcement responses, and stronger protections for survivors.