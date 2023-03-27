Fulton County Jail inmate somehow got to enjoy steak dinner in their jail cell

Inmates in the Fulton County Jail with cash can order, off the books, a restaurant steak dinner.

That is the latest break in protocol Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has to worry about.

His investigators have a video showing smiling inmates boasting about the restaurant meal they are about enjoy. Commanders suspect a staffer, likely an officer, brought the food in.

HUNDREDS OF WEAPONS SEIZED AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL

And to wash down their steaks, the inmates hold up orange sodas.

"I have no words for it," said Charles Rambo, a retired sheriff's supervisor. "We didn't have this stuff in my day."

The sheriff answered our inquiry with this statement:

"The delivery of outside food to inmates at the Fulton County Jail is strictly prohibited. Any employee who violates protocol and or allows a breach in security is disciplined according to department policy."

Jail sources tell FOX 5 law enforcement and other jail staffers have succumbed to the offer of payment to perform favors for inmates.

It can be a smuggled meal, a smoke, narcotics, or high on the list of wants: a cell phone.

What a staffer can get for a phone starts at $2,000, according to people familiar with ongoing investigations.