Rodney McWeay trial: Closing arguments expected soon in murder trial

The Brief Rodney McWeay is on trial in Fulton County, accused of starving his 4-year-old daughter, Treasure, to death in December 2023. Prosecutors allege McWeay’s children were locked in rooms, beaten, and severely neglected; the defense presented no witnesses. The judge denied a motion for acquittal, and the jury is expected to begin deliberations soon.



The trial of an Atlanta father accused of starving his four-year-old daughter to death is nearing its end, with closing arguments expected soon.

What we know:

Rodney McWeay is facing multiple charges, including murder and first-degree cruelty to children, in connection with the December 2023 death of his daughter, Treasure McWeay. Prosecutors allege the child died as a result of prolonged starvation and abuse.

Testimony earlier in the trial painted a grim picture of life inside McWeay’s home. Witnesses described Treasure and her two brothers as being disheveled, locked in rooms, and physically abused. The prosecution rested its case Monday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Following that, McWeay’s defense team requested a directed verdict of acquittal, which the judge denied. The defense chose not to call any witnesses or present additional evidence.

McWeay had previously rejected a plea deal before the start of the trial. The case is now in the hands of the jury, which is expected to begin deliberations later this week.

What's next:

FOX 5 will continue to monitor developments in this case from the Fulton County Courthouse.