Boil Water Advisory issued for North Fulton neighborhood

article

The Brief A 24-inch water main break in Milton has prompted a boil water advisory for a quarter-mile area near Morris Road and Lathene Drive. Residents in the affected zone are urged to boil tap water before drinking, cooking, or preparing food until further notice. Fulton County expects water service restoration by 4 p.m. on June 17 and will lift the advisory once testing confirms the water is safe.



Fulton County Public Works crews are working to repair a 24-inch water main that broke Monday evening at the intersection of Morris Road and Lathene Drive in Milton. The break, which officials say was caused by a contractor, led to water outages in the area and prompted a boil water advisory for nearby residents.

What we know:

Water service is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. June 17. Until then, county officials are urging affected residents to take precautions to protect against possible health risks from microbial contamination.

The boil water advisory covers a limited area, approximately a quarter-mile radius surrounding the break. It includes properties along Morris Road from south of Lathene Drive to Deerfield Avenue, and north of Lathene Drive to Flamingo Road. Residents can check a county-provided map to see if they are within the impacted zone.

During the advisory, residents should boil tap water before using it for:

Drinking

Cooking or preparing food

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Mixing baby formula

Providing drinking water for pets

To boil water safely, bring it to a rolling boil for at least one minute, then allow it to cool before use.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A construction crew hit a water main near the intersection of Morris Road and Lathene Drive in Milton on June 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Fulton County has already started water quality testing in the affected area and will lift the advisory only after confirming that there is no longer a public health concern. Once lifted, residents should flush all faucets for at least two minutes before using water for drinking or food preparation.

For updates or more information, residents can call Fulton County at 404-664-5278.