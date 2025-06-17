House catches fire in Senoia neighborhood in Coweta County

Image 1 of 5 ▼ SKYFOX 5 Atlanta image

Firefighters responded to a large house fire near Marcie Court and Brittany Lane in the Senoia area on Tuesday.

It is unknown what time the fire began, but SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene at approximately 11:35 a.m. and observed that the home was fully engulfed.

Multiple firefighters were also observed to be on the scene.

At this time, it is unknown if the home was occupied at the time of the fire or what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MAP OF THE AREA