Boy, 2, drowns in pond behind his Monroe County home, deputies say

A 2-year-old boy has died after a "tragic accident" at a home in Monroe County over the weekend, deputies say.

Authorities with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office say the case remains under investigation.

What we know:

According to officials, deputies were called to a home off Gose Road at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a possible drowning.

When deputies got to the home, they found someone performing CPR on the 2-year-old boy.

Medics rushed the toddler to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they believe the boy drowned in a pond behind his home in what they are calling a "tragic accident."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the boy.

What they're saying:

"Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Source: Information for this report came from a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.



