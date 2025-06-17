Boy, 2, drowns in pond behind his Monroe County home, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - A 2-year-old boy has died after a "tragic accident" at a home in Monroe County over the weekend, deputies say.
Authorities with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office say the case remains under investigation.
What we know:
According to officials, deputies were called to a home off Gose Road at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a possible drowning.
When deputies got to the home, they found someone performing CPR on the 2-year-old boy.
Medics rushed the toddler to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say they believe the boy drowned in a pond behind his home in what they are calling a "tragic accident."
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the boy.
What they're saying:
"Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The Source: Information for this report came from a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.