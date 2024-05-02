Statewide coalition aims to increase Georgia Latino voter turnout

Gigi Pedraza is on a mission to galvanize Latino voters in Georgia.

Latino Community Fund Georgia hosted its annual Latinos for Democracy training in Decatur on Thursday.

"It's basically educating everyone on strategies, so we can get bigger numbers," LCF Georgia's Andy Santamaria told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "We have south Georgia represented, Savannah, Athens, Dalton."

Representatives of Hispanic organizations across Georgia traveled to metro Atlanta for the strategy session.

"We really care about this community and want them to have access to reliable information," explained participant Daniela Rodriguez. "That is why we come here, and we grab as much information as we can to take it back and empower our communities to get them out to vote."

There are over one million Latinos living in Georgia.

About 400,000 Latino residents in Georgia are registered to vote.

By joining forces, this coalition hopes to broaden their reach and drive more Latino voters to the polls on election day.

The goal is to increase Latino voter turnout by three percent statewide.

"Our job is to make sure folks mobilize and participate in democracy so that both parties know what our priorities are, and they listen to us," said Pedraza.