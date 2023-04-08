Fulton County Jail deputy reportedly assaulted on Friday

article

Troubles continue at Fulton County Jail.

A source told FOX 5 that a female Fulton County deputy was beat up by an inmate on Friday.

During the assault, the inmate reportedly bit off a portion of the deputy's ear.

The deputy was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital by her fellow deputies for treatment. It is unknown if the hospital will be able to repair the ear.

Officials placed the jail on lockdown immediately following the attack which reportedly happened during food distribution.

FOX 5 spoke to Fulton County Jail Friday after it was discovered that it isn't just the inmates that are in trouble at the jail. A deputy was recently fired for allegedly opening doors for an inmate; officers are under suspicion for allowing inmates to order from restaurants; and a female officer was caught on camera being intimate with an inmate.

A few weeks ago, more than 200 shanks, a cellphone, tobacco products and other smoking materials were discovered inside the Fulton County Jail.

In February, a detention officer was arrested after being accused of not protecting an inmate from physical harm and aiding and abetting during the commission of a crime.

The Fulton County Jail is one of the largest jails in the country, with a capacity of over 2,500 inmates. It is operated by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, and provides a range of services including medical care, mental health treatment, and educational programs for inmates. However, the jail has continued to face challenges related to overcrowding and staffing shortages, as well as concerns about inmate treatment and safety.