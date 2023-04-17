Sheriff accepts resignation of key leadership at Fulton County Jail

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has called for and has accepted the resignations of three leaders in the sheriff's office: the chief jailer, assistant chief jailer and assistant chief jailer, criminal investigative division.

"It’s clear to me that it’s time, past time, to clean house," Sheriff Labat was quoted as a saying in a release on Monday afternoon.

The decision comes after an internal investigation into Lawshawn Thompson's death. According to reports, Thompson was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery on June 12, 2022, and was placed in the Fulton County Jail. He was later transferred to the psychiatric wing of the jail due to mental health issues. Three months later, he was found dead in a dirty jail cell after reportedly being attacked by insects and bed bugs, according to the family's legal team. Jail records reportedly reveal that detention officers and medical staff at the jail noticed Thompson's deteriorating health but did nothing to help him, leading to his untimely death.

The cause of death was listed as ‘undetermined’ by the county medical examiner, but the 35-year-old's body was found covered in bed bugs and insects. His family is convinced the deplorable living conditions and lack of medical care contributed to his death.

"Most importantly, we want to, once again, extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. LaShawn Thompson," said the sheriff. "The final investigative report will not ease the family’s grief or bring their loved one back, but it is my hope and expectation that it provides a full, accurate and transparent account of the facts surrounding Mr. Thompson’s death so that it provides all of the answers they are seeking and deserve."

The family of Lashawn Thompson, an inmate at the Fulton County Jail who died on Sept. 13, 2022, held a press conference on April 13, 2023. (FOX 5)

Sheriff Labat also says the jail is also reviewing legal options to change medical vendors.

Fulton County Jail has been plagued with numerous issues over the years.

A deputy was recently fired for allegedly opening doors for an inmate; officers are under suspicion for allowing inmates to order from restaurants; an inmate reportedly bit off part of a deputy's ear; and a female officer was caught on camera being intimate with an inmate.

A few weeks ago, more than 200 shanks, a cellphone, tobacco products and other smoking materials were discovered inside the Fulton County Jail.

In February, a detention officer was arrested after being accused of not protecting an inmate from physical harm and aiding and abetting during the commission of a crime.

The Fulton County Jail is one of the largest jails in the country, with a capacity of over 2,500 inmates. It is operated by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, and provides a range of services including medical care, mental health treatment, and educational programs for inmates. However, the jail has continued to face challenges related to overcrowding and staffing shortages, as well as concerns about inmate treatment and safety.

The investigation into Thomson's death is ongoing and could eventually lead to possible criminal charges, officials said.

Thompson's family members said they do expect to file a civil suit in the case.