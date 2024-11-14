WATCH: Press conference happening for major civil rights announcement in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of Georgia will hold a press conference to make a civil rights announcement.
The press conference is scheduled to take place at noon at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Richard B. Russell Federal Building.
Check back here at that time for a livestream.