Fulton County Jail probe: Lawmakers demand DOJ makes investigation a priority after another death

Three Georgia Democratic lawmakers are calling on the Department of Justice to make the Fulton County Jail probe a priority after the death of another inmate in January.

Rep. Nikema Williams, and Sens. Rev. Rapheal Warnock and Jon Ossoff have sent a joint letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the probe examining living conditions, access to medical care, use of excessive force, and protection from violence started by the DOJ last year.

The later reads in part:

"Michael Anthony Holland, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell. He had been held since May 4, 2023, on bond. Mr. Holland represents the seventh death at the Fulton County Jail since DOJ’s investigation began in July 2023, including five deaths in the month of August alone. In total, ten people died at the Fulton County Jail in 2023."

The three lawmakers stressed the need to devote more resources to protect the rights of the inmates.

The letter concludes:

"In light of these tragic and alarming events, we urge the DOJ to prioritize its investigation into the Fulton County Jail and devote any resources necessary to protect the rights of individuals in confinement. We also ask for a briefing on the status of DOJ’s investigation into conditions at the Fulton County Jail and at correctional institutions nationally. Our offices stand ready to assist in any way."

Ten people died in custody in Fulton County in 2023 with 15 deaths reported in the prior year. Overcrowding and the deteriorating conditions of the current facility are being blamed.