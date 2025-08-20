Ex-Georgia officer gets 20 years for child sex abuse

The Brief Former law enforcement officer Samuel "Ray" Ham of Loganville pleaded guilty to multiple child sex abuse charges in Walton County. He received a sentence of 20 years in prison without parole, followed by life on probation. The case was investigated by the GBI and Walton County Sheriff’s Office, with support services provided to the victim by A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center.



A Loganville man and former law enforcement officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex abuse charges in Walton County Superior Court.

What we know:

Samuel "Ray" Ham, 59, admitted Monday to three counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of child molestation, and one count of grooming a minor for a sexual offense. The plea agreement was accepted in front of a courtroom filled with supporters of the victim, who also provided emotional impact statements.

Ham was ordered to serve 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by life on probation. Prosecutors said the sentence was agreed to by the victim and their family.

The case was led by Chief Assistant District Attorney Cliff Howard and investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The victim received advocacy and support services from A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center.

Ham was arrested on April 13, 2025, and indicted by a Walton County grand jury in June before entering his guilty plea early in the court process.

What they're saying:

District Attorney’s Office officials noted that Ham previously served for many years in law enforcement, calling his actions a serious betrayal of public trust — and of the community members he had once sworn to protect.