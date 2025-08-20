Man arrested after car crash, shooting in Newton County, police say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A car crash in Newton County ended with a shooting that left one person injured and a man in custody, deputies say.
The crash reportedly happened around 3:45 p.m. on Monday on Blackbird Circle.
What we know:
Officials with the Newton County Sheriff's Office say two vehicles got into an accident on the road. At some point, authorities said the situation escalated into a shooting.
Medics rushed one person to the hospital. It is not clear what their condition at this time is.
Deputies arrested 28-year-old Conyers resident Anthony Stanley in connection with the shooting.
Stanley faces charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts.
What you can do:
The investigation is active and ongoing.
If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Information for this article came from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.