Man arrested after car crash, shooting in Newton County, police say

A car crash in Newton County ended with a shooting that left one person injured and a man in custody, deputies say.

The crash reportedly happened around 3:45 p.m. on Monday on Blackbird Circle.

What we know:

Officials with the Newton County Sheriff's Office say two vehicles got into an accident on the road. At some point, authorities said the situation escalated into a shooting.

Medics rushed one person to the hospital. It is not clear what their condition at this time is.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Conyers resident Anthony Stanley in connection with the shooting.

Stanley faces charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts.

What you can do:

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Newton County Sheriff's Office.