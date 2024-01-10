Expand / Collapse search
Death of 36-year-old Fulton County inmate reported

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fulton County Jail
FOX 5 Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 36-year-old Fulton County inmate is dead after being found unresponsive in the early morning hours of Jan. 10 by a detention officer.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, jail staff attempted to revive 36-year-old Michael Anthony Holland before advanced medical staff arrived.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Holland was arrested by the East Point Police Department on May 4, 2023, for one count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

OTHER INMATE DEATHS

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail and was being held on $55,000 bond.

The Atlanta Police Department will conduct a death investigation and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Holland. 