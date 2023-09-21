Family of inmate killed inside Fulton County Jail plans to file lawsuit

The family of an inmate reportedly stabbed to death in the Fulton County Jail in 2022 plan to file a lawsuit.

In a statement, attorneys for the family of Dino Walker are giving the county and sheriff 30 days to address the situation at the jail before they file their lawsuit.

On Sept. 22, 2022, Walker was reportedly stabbed multiple times and left bleeding on the floor by two inmates after a detention officer left his post for almost an hour, the family alleges.

Attorneys say they have video capturing the murder which also showed inmates seemingly unaffected by the act of violence.

"This shocking incident underscores the serious concerns about the safety and security protocols within the Fulton County Jail currently being investigated by the Department of Justice," the Davis Bozeman Law Firm, which is representing the family, said in a statement.

In March 2023, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office discovered over 200 handmade shanks, a cell phone, and other contraband during a search of the jail.

"Inmates are literally crafting shanks from the crumbling walls of the dilapidated facility," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat said at the time. "We must remain vigilant in our efforts to confiscate dangerous weapons and contraband as we work to ensure the safety and security of all."

The attorneys and family members will discuss their intentions and the lawsuit at a news conference on Thursday.

Fulton County Jail in crisis

The jail, which opened in 1989, held more than 3,200 people earlier this year — well above its capacity of roughly 2,700.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts has turned to the Atlanta City Council for help battling the overcrowding that officials say is to blame for inmates living in inhumane conditions.

This year alone, 10 inmates have died at the jail. In a five-week span, there have been a reported six deaths - the last being a 24-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31.

After the last death, Pitts called the situation at the jail a "crisis and an emergency."

The Fulton County Jail remains under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. The federal agency opened a civil rights investigation into conditions at the jail, with officials citing violence, filthy conditions and the death last year of Lashawn Thompson , whose body was found covered in insects. An independent autopsy done at his family’s request found he died from severe neglect. His family has since reached a settlement with the county.

Dayvion Blake, 23, was stabbed to death and four others were stabbed and injured during a fight at the jail on Aug. 31. Samuel Lawrence, 34, died Aug. 26 at Grady Memorial Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail. The other three people who died in the last month include 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins, 34-year-old Christopher Smith and 40-year-old Montay Stinson .

On Wednesday, Fulton County leaders debated over a plan to transfer hundreds of inmates to facilities in and outside of Georgia.

A Fulton County Jail inmate also spoke during the meeting, describing the deteriorating conditions at the jail.

"The walls are crumbling down and inmates are creating shanks out of the wall. So, you can go inside of the wall and get you a knife. You can go into your light and fix yourself up something to stab somebody next to you," the inmate explained.

Attorneys with the Fulton County Public Defender's Office have filed an emergency petition to prevent the transfers, saying that it would significant difficulties in providing them with legal representation.

