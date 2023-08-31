1 inmate dead, 2 injured after stabbing incident at Fulton County Jail

Image 1 of 6 ▼

One inmate is dead and two others are injured after a stabbing incident on Thursday afternoon at the Fulton County Jail, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

The circumstances leading to the stabbings are not known and neither are the conditions of the inmates.

The Fulton County Jail has been in the headlines for months because of multiple deaths at the jail and deplorable conditions.

It is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for conditions at the jail as well as reports of excessive force, discrimination and failure to provide adequate medical care.

The investigation was prompted in part by the death of LaShawn Thompson, who died in September 2022 while covered in insects and filth.

Nine inmates of the jail have died so far this year. Five of those deaths happened within the past month.