Another inmate dies as DOJ continues probe of Fulton County Jail

FOX 5 News has learned another inmate has died at the Fulton County Jail.

The death comes just weeks after the U.S. Justice Department began an investigation at the facility based on allegations of unsafe and unsanitary living conditions, as well as excessive force, discrimination and failure to provide adequate medical care.

Officials say the latest death was discovered around 7:24 a.m. Thursday morning.

A former jail manager reacted to the sad development.

"It’s very alarming because this takes a toll on not only the inmate population and concerns for their health care, but it also has a concern for the quality of supervision," said Charles Rambo, a retired supervisor with more than a decade of experience at the Fulton County Jail.

Rambo says word another inmate died at the Rice Street facility Thursday is troubling.

Jail officials say 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins was arrested by Atlanta Police on July 31. He was first taken to the Atlanta City Jail on a shoplifting charge.

No information is known about his medical condition, but Rambo acknowledges, some inmates come into the Rice Street jail sick or even terminally ill.

"We have a lot of inmates that are coming into the jail with pre-existing conditions that they otherwise would not be able to afford health care on the street," Mr. Rambo affirmed.

The news is untimely, as the Justice Department is in the midst of a top-to-bottom investigation at the jail. They are looking at everything from use of force to medical treatment.

This all comes after the unspeakable death of inmate LaShawn Thompson last September.

Deputies found his body covered in bedbugs, lice, and filth in the jail’s crumbling medical unit.

Then there is 19-year-old Noni Battiste-Kosoko, whose family says they are still looking for answers after the teen died in Fulton County custody at the Atlanta City Jail last month. She was jailed on a misdemeanor offense.

Sheriff’s office officials say the next step in inmate Hawkin’s death is an autopsy.

Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office tells FOX 5 that examination is not yet completed, so no cause of death has been established.