19-year-old female Fulton County inmate dies in detention center

A 19-year-old Fulton County inmate was found dead in her cell Tuesday evening.

Detention center officials said they discovered the body of Noni Battiste-Kosoko while making dinner rounds.

She didn't show any obvious signs of injury, according to the medical personnel and Atlanta Fire rescue team that came to her aid.

Battiste-Kosoko was being held at the Atlanta City Detention Center for a misdemeanor bench warrant ever since May 20. Her bond was originally set at $2,000, but due to additional charges out of Miami-Dade County, Florida, she was being held without bond.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to perform the autopsy to find out how and why she died.