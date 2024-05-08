New Georgia Project launches grading system for local Boards of Elections

article

The New Georgia Project (NGP) has unveiled a new tool that provides an interactive, transparent assessment of the behaviors of Boards of Elections (BOE) across Georgia's 159 counties, according to a press release.

The tool, available at ngp.org/BOE, evaluates each county on an A-F scale based on criteria such as whether meeting minutes are shared online, if public comments are allowed, and recent changes in polling location availability. By creating this "report card," NGP aims to hold election officials accountable for ensuring fair and accessible elections.

"Georgia voters deserve transparency and communication about how their elections are being run, and New Georgia Project is providing that," said Stephanie Jackson Ali, Policy Director for NGP. "County Boards of Elections have significant power in expanding or restricting access to the ballot box. Shockingly, 142 out of 159 counties received grades of C, D, or F. Moving forward, will they be more accountable to voters, or remain preoccupied with voter roll challenges? Georgians deserve clarity. NGP has done the necessary work to document the actions of every county Board of Elections across Georgia so that voters can hold their leaders accountable. Many improvements can be made at the local level or with additional state support, and NGP is ready to assist any election officials seeking to improve."

NGP plans to update the report card every two years, hoping to see progress and accountability. The report card is part of NGP's Peanut Gallery program, which trains volunteers to attend BOE meetings statewide, take notes, provide testimony, and document decisions.

As the November elections approach, Georgia will once again be in the national spotlight. The New Georgia Project is urging election boards to aim high and deliver an A-worthy performance in the most crucial test yet.