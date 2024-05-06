Atlanta forecast: Severe weather threat midweek

Summerlike temperatures will give way to strong and potentially severe storms later this week.

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday calls for showers and thunderstorms, in line with the storms seen across north Georgia the past few days, mostly scattered pop-up storms.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s through Wednesday.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON X, FORMERLY TWITTER

Be weather aware, beginning late Wednesday

A system will begin to move into Georgia late Wednesday, into Thursday morning. Expect a line of storms moving in from the north around 6 a.m. into the northern portion of the state.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The bulk of those showers and thunderstorms will extend into metro Atlanta by noon.

Risk of severe storms

Northwest and extreme north Georgia will be under a level 2 out of 5, or slight risk, from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The rest of the viewing area, including Atlanta, will be under a level 1 risk.

The greatest severe threats from storms will be damaging winds, hail, and brief heavy rainfall.

Mother’s Day weekend Atlanta forecast

Thursday morning storms will help cool off the state a bit, offering a more May-like forecast. Highs will be in the mid-70s, and lows will be in the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

This favorable weather should hold through next Monday, promising a perfect Mother's Day on Sunday.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.