School closings announced after severe storms in north Georgia

Several school systems in Georgia are closing on Thursday after a round of severe weather brought heavy rains and wind to the Peach State.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is currently tracking the threat, which consists of a threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. The next wave of storms is expected to hit during the busy commuting hours.

Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and stay safe.

Georgia school closures

Habersham County Schools said that all schools will be closed for students and staff on Thursday due to road conditions and power outages.

"Severe storms appear to have hit Habersham County hard overnight," a spokesperson for the Habersham County School District wrote on its website.

School officials say after evaluating road conditions, they determined it was unsafe for its buses and student drivers.

Whitfield County Schools are also closed due to dangerous flooding and blocked roads.

Georgia school delays

Gilmer County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday morning.