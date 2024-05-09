Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Pickens County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:55 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, White County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:01 AM EDT until THU 7:45 AM EDT, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Pickens County
Tornado Watch
from THU 5:45 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, White County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County

School closings announced after severe storms in north Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 9, 2024 6:50am EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Thursday morning storm forecast

The next wave of severe storms is expected to hit metro Atlanta just in time for morning commutes, and the weather threat will continue all day.

Several school systems in Georgia are closing on Thursday after a round of severe weather brought heavy rains and wind to the Peach State.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is currently tracking the threat, which consists of a threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. The next wave of storms is expected to hit during the busy commuting hours.

Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and stay safe.

Georgia school closures

Habersham County Schools said that all schools will be closed for students and staff on Thursday due to road conditions and power outages.

"Severe storms appear to have hit Habersham County hard overnight," a spokesperson for the Habersham County School District wrote on its website.

School officials say after evaluating road conditions, they determined it was unsafe for its buses and student drivers.

Whitfield County Schools are also closed due to dangerous flooding and blocked roads.

Georgia school delays 

Gilmer County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday morning.