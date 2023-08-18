Caught on camera: Raw violence erupts inside Fulton County Jail

A video taken Aug. 12 shows the raw violence that sources say happens too often inside the Fulton County Jail.

Numerous young men, some perhaps teens, jump on one young prisoner.

And there are weapons on display, likely homemade shanks made of twisted metal enclosed in their fists.

It is unclear what sparked the assault. The target never appeared to be seriously hurt. A law enforcement source who watched the images said because the blows seem to stop quickly, this may have been a "statement or message" beating.

"It shows the ease with which they are able to carry out violence inside the jail," said Ash Joshi, a former Fulton prosecutor. "And someone recorded it. That’s another violation"

ANOTHER INMATE DIES AS DOJ CONTINUES PROBE OF FULTON COUNTY JAIL

Although no deputies appear to be present, Joshi said, it does not mean an officer was not nearby.

"That deputy cannot go into that by himself," Joshi added, "because he will be in danger".

The former prosecutor said by the time the backup arrives, the assault is usually over.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office so far has said little about the incident. A spokesperson confirmed it happened in a small cell area and an internal investigation has been launched.

The spokesperson did not say whether any of the inmates were charged with the attack.