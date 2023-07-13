DOJ announces investigation into Fulton County Jail after death of inmate, other reports

article

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that it has opened a civil investigation into the condition in the Fulton County Jail.

The DOG says that after an "extensive" review of publicly-available information, including reports about LaShawn Thompson who died in September 2022 covered in insects and filth and reports of prevalent violence, it found significant justification to open an investigation.

DOJ says it will be examining the living conditions at the jail; medical and mental health care; use of excessive force' and protection from violence.

The investigation will also examine whether Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office discriminate against persons with psychiatric disabilities inside the jail, according to the press release.

"People in prisons and jails are entitled to basic protections of their civil rights," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

"The unconstitutional conditions that we see too often inside jails and prisons have no place in society today," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

"All Georgians deserve fairness from the institutions that serve us, including our local jails," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia. "The recent allegations of filthy housing teeming with insects, rampant violence resulting in death and injuries, and officers using excessive force are cause for grave concern and warrant a thorough investigation. This investigation is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that citizens are safe, and their constitutional rights protected, even while they are in custody."

The investigation will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Both statutes give the Department the authority to investigate systemic violations of the rights of people confined to correctional facilities.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Department via phone at (888) 473-4092 or by email at fultoncountyjail@usdoj.gov.