$4M worth of meth found in cucumber boxes in North Georgia bust

The Drug Enforcement Administration said it found millions of dollars worth of meth hidden in cucumber boxes in Gainesville.

What we know:

Authorities said the drugs crossed the southern border and made their way into North Georgia.

The bust went down Monday afternoon in Hall County, and one of the suspects was in the country illegally.

The meth found weighed 700 pounds and was worth more than $4 million on the streets. The meth was found packaged among 30,000 pounds of cucumbers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Meth seized in North Georgia on June 30, 2025. Courtesy of the DEA.

What they're saying:

"It's not uncommon for cartels to use vegetables to conceal illicit drugs," said DEA Agent Jae Chung.

Two men are in custody and have been charged: Andres Jasso, Jr. and Ruffino Pinada Perez.

Perez has been in the country illegally, after being deported twice following drug charges, according to the DEA. "He was deported in 2001 after a marijuana trafficking conviction in Arizona and 2019 after serving a federal sentence for trafficking cocaine," said Chung.

A number of local law enforcement agencies teamed up with federal authorities on the investigation, which was conducted under the Homeland Security Task Force.

Dig deeper:

Right now, investigators believe the meth came across the Mexican border, with its final destination being the Gainesville area. Chung said agents believe the meth is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel or CG&G.

What's next:

The suspects are in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Office in Clayton County. They face at least 10 years in prison — or even life — if convicted.