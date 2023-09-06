Fulton County Jail inmate found unresponsive in cell dies days later

article

Another inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died.

Shawndre Delmore, 24, was discovered unresponsive during a routine check up on Aug. 31. The jail staff said they began tried to revive him at 8:19 p.m. and stayed with him until advanced medical staff could arrive.

Delmore was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he eventually died on Sept. 3.

Fulton County Jail (FOX 5)

The Atlanta Police Department is expected to investigate his death, while the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office conducts an autopsy to determine how it happened.

Delmore had been in the jail for about four months being held there on a $2,500 bond for burglary and willful obstruction charges.