Missing 27-year-old last seen at Forsyth County park

article

Deputies in Forsyth County are asking the public for help finding a 27-year-old man last seen at Sawnee Mountain Preserve.

Law enforcement are hoping someone has seen Canyon Roberts.

What we know:

Officials say Roberts was last seen at the 963-acre Cumming park, which was built on abandoned mining lands.

He was seen near the Indian Seats, a natural rock formation on one of the park's trails.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released how long it has been since Roberts was last seen or shared a description of what he may have been wearing.

What you can do:

If you have seen Roberts or have any information that could help, call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at (770) 781-3087.