Missing 27-year-old last seen at Forsyth County park
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Forsyth County are asking the public for help finding a 27-year-old man last seen at Sawnee Mountain Preserve.
Law enforcement are hoping someone has seen Canyon Roberts.
What we know:
Officials say Roberts was last seen at the 963-acre Cumming park, which was built on abandoned mining lands.
He was seen near the Indian Seats, a natural rock formation on one of the park's trails.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released how long it has been since Roberts was last seen or shared a description of what he may have been wearing.
What you can do:
If you have seen Roberts or have any information that could help, call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at (770) 781-3087.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Forsyth County Parks.